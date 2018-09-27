VSP Derby: Burglary to a residence and theft of guns

 -  - 

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 18a503683 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:        Sgt. Sean Selby STATION:   Derby CONTACT#: 334-8881 DATE/TIME: 9-1-18- 9-2-18 INCIDENT LOCATION: 510 Chilafoux Rd, Irasburg VT VIOLATION: burglary to a residence and theft of guns ACCUSED:  unknown AGE: CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: VICTIM: Paul Hinton 74 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Sometime between 9-1-18 and 9-2-18 subjects entered the residence of Paul Hinton and stole two hand guns […]

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 18a503683

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:        Sgt. Sean Selby

STATION:   Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 9-1-18- 9-2-18

INCIDENT LOCATION: 510 Chilafoux Rd, Irasburg VT

VIOLATION: burglary to a residence and theft of guns

ACCUSED:  unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Paul Hinton 74

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Sometime between 9-1-18 and 9-2-18 subjects entered the residence of Paul Hinton and stole two hand guns from his residence. The handguns were a 1960’s  colt diamond back 38 special and a 1960’s colt government MK IV series .380 acp stainless steel handgun.   Anyone with any information on these thefts is asked to contact Sgt. Sean Selby of the Vermont State Police.

Share
1 view
bookmark icon