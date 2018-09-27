VSP Derby: Burglary to a residence and theft of guns
CASE#: 18a503683
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Sean Selby
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 9-1-18- 9-2-18
INCIDENT LOCATION: 510 Chilafoux Rd, Irasburg VT
VIOLATION: burglary to a residence and theft of guns
ACCUSED: unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Paul Hinton 74
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Sometime between 9-1-18 and 9-2-18 subjects entered the residence of Paul Hinton and stole two hand guns from his residence. The handguns were a 1960’s colt diamond back 38 special and a 1960’s colt government MK IV series .380 acp stainless steel handgun. Anyone with any information on these thefts is asked to contact Sgt. Sean Selby of the Vermont State Police.