VSP Derby: Burglary to a residence and theft of guns

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 18a503683

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Sean Selby

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 9-1-18- 9-2-18

INCIDENT LOCATION: 510 Chilafoux Rd, Irasburg VT

VIOLATION: burglary to a residence and theft of guns

ACCUSED: unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Paul Hinton 74

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Sometime between 9-1-18 and 9-2-18 subjects entered the residence of Paul Hinton and stole two hand guns from his residence. The handguns were a 1960’s colt diamond back 38 special and a 1960’s colt government MK IV series .380 acp stainless steel handgun. Anyone with any information on these thefts is asked to contact Sgt. Sean Selby of the Vermont State Police.