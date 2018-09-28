VSP Derby: Brownington theft of approximately 210 drying hemp plants and various power tools
INCIDENT:
CASE #: 18A503678
TROOPER: Abigail Drew STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 9/26/2018 0800 hours
LOCATION (specific) Maple Hill Road, Barton, VT
VIOLATION: Theft
ACCUSED: Unknown AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Robert Butterfield, of Brownington
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 9/26/18, at approximately 0800 hours, Vermont State Police were advised of a theft that occurred overnight in the town of Barton. Approximately 210 drying hemp plants were taken along with various power tools. The loss is estimated to be in excess of $15,000.00. It is believed the offenders may have transported the plants out of the area by truck and trailer on 9/26/18. The victims are offering a $5000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the offenders. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact The State Police, Trooper Drew at 334-8881.
