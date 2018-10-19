VSP: DERBY BARRACKS / BURGLARY

Derby Barracks / Burglary

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 18A503947

TROOPER: Steven Fauteux

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 10/15/18 approx. 0930 hours – 10/16/18 approx. 0100 hours

LOCATION: VT RT 14 Albany

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED:

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/16/18 at approx. 0143 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a burglary of a residence on VT RT 14, Albany. During the investigation, it was revealed that a semi-automatic rifle and pistol were stolen. Anybody with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police at 334-8881.

COURT ACTION: n/a

COURT DATE: n/a

COURT: n/a

LODGED – LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: n/a

Trooper Steven Fauteux

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

802-334-8881