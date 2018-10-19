VSP: DERBY BARRACKS / BURGLARY
Derby Barracks / Burglary
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 18A503947
TROOPER: Steven Fauteux
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/15/18 approx. 0930 hours – 10/16/18 approx. 0100 hours
LOCATION: VT RT 14 Albany
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED:
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/16/18 at approx. 0143 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a burglary of a residence on VT RT 14, Albany. During the investigation, it was revealed that a semi-automatic rifle and pistol were stolen. Anybody with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police at 334-8881.
COURT ACTION: n/a
COURT DATE: n/a
COURT: n/a
LODGED – LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: n/a
Trooper Steven Fauteux
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
802-334-8881