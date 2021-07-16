VSP: Decomposed human remains found inside tent in Bethel

The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of an unknown individual whose body was found Thursday, July 15, 2021, outside a private residence in the town of Bethel.

Police were notified at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday that a body had been located in a tent at a property on Findley Bridge Road. Troopers responded to the scene and found decomposed human remains inside the tent. The scene was secured, and an investigation initiated. The body was later transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, and to identify the remains.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and no further information is available. State police will provide updates as appropriate.