VSP: Two cited for harboring runaway child, supplying alcohol & regulated drugs

On 10/13/2019 troopers at the VSP St Johnsbury Barracks took a report of a runaway child. Troopers investigated the incident for the duration of the night and into 10/14, including interviewing persons of interest and conducting a K9 track. The child was ultimately located in the early hours of 10/14 and returned to custody of their guardian.

Subsequent investigation revealed MORALES CORDOVA and ROY had knowingly and unlawfully harbored the runaway child in their residence while troopers and the child’s guardian were conducting a search of the area. MORALES CORDOVA and ROY knowingly misled the investigation and provided false statements to troopers when interviewed. MORALES CORDOVA and ROY also enabled the child to consume alcohol and provided the child with marijuana while the child was being harbored in their residence.

As a result of the investigation thus far, MORALES CORDOVA and ROY were issued citations to appear in the Caledonia Superior court on 11/11/2019 to answer to the described offenses.

It should be noted this investigation is presently active. *DILLON ROCHELEAU, age 21, of the Lyndonville/Wheelock area, has also been developed as a person involved in this incident*. Thus far attempts to locate and speak with him have been unsuccessful. Anyone with knowledge of ROCHELEAU’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Det Tpr Lynch at (802) 748-3111.

ASE#: 19A405776

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Daniel Lynch

STATION: St Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/13/19

INCIDENT LOCATION: Several locations in the area of Lyndonville, VT

VIOLATION:

Aiding a runaway child (M) Enabling alcohol consumption by a minor (M) Dispensing regulated drugs to a minor (F) False report to police (M)

ACCUSED: Angel Morales Cordova

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

ACCUSED: James Roy

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT