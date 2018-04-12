VSP: BANK ROBBERY IN JEFFERSONVILLE

April 11, 2018

Bank Robbery in Jeffersonville

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 18A101607

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Ben Katz

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 878-7111

DATE/TIME: 4/11/18 at approximately 10:48 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 5062 Route 15 Jeffersonville, VT

VIOLATION: Bank Robbery

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM:

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 4/11/18 at approximately 10:48 AM the Vermont State Police was dispatched to a bank robbery at Union Bank on Rt. 15 in Jeffersonville. A female entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money. No weapon was displayed. The female fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. The female was seen getting into a white colored car near the bank. The white colored car was described as having a large rust spot on the rear passenger side quarter panel. The car was driven by another female.

The female who entered the bank was described as being approximately 5’ 2” – 5’ 5” tall and is believed to be between 25-35 years old. The female was wearing a gray sweatshirt/jacket, a green knit hat and sunglasses. No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Detectives at the Williston Barracks.