VSP: BANK ROBBERY IN JEFFERSONVILLE

April 11, 2018

Bank Robbery in Jeffersonville

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 18A101607

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Ben Katz

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 4/11/18 at approximately 10:48 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 5062 Route 15 Jeffersonville, VT

VIOLATION: Bank Robbery

 

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM:

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 4/11/18 at approximately 10:48 AM the Vermont State Police was dispatched to a bank robbery at Union Bank on Rt. 15 in Jeffersonville.  A female entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money.  No weapon was displayed.  The female fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.  The female was seen getting into a white colored car near the bank.  The white colored car was described as having a large rust spot on the rear passenger side quarter panel.  The car was driven by another female.

 

The female who entered the bank was described as being approximately 5’ 2” – 5’ 5” tall and is believed to be between 25-35 years old.  The female was wearing a gray sweatshirt/jacket, a green knit hat and sunglasses.  No one was injured in the robbery.

 

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Detectives at the Williston Barracks.

 

