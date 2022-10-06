VSP attempt to locate man believed to be armed and dangerous

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 2 at approximately 10:23 p.m., VT State Troopers encountered two suspicious vehicles parked at the Orleans Library. Troopers approached the vehicles and identified Daniel Peters as an occupant of one of the vehicles. At that time, it was known Peters had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Troopers then ordered the female operator, later identified as Shannon Wrabel, to stop the vehicle, as at that point she was trying to pull out. Wrabel failed to comply with the order and drove off in an aggressive and negligent manner with Peters in the vehicle.

Troopers then approached the second parked vehicle and met with the operator, who was identified as Michael Whitcomb. Through further investigation, probable cause was developed that Peters, just prior to law enforcement arrival, had committed the offense of Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon against Whitcomb, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, and Reckless Endangerment.

On 10/05/2022, Troopers located Wrabel and subsequently took her into custody without incident. Wrabel was later transported to Northern State Correctional Facility on an arrest warrant that resulted from the above listed incident.

The Vermont State Police requests public assistance in attempts to locate Daniel Peters. Peters is believed to be armed and dangerous; if spotted or located do not approach and instead call police. Peters is 6’1” in height, approximately 220lbs, has a short, trimmed beard, brown hair and has tattoo sleeves on both arms. A photograph of Peters is included with this release.

Anyone with information on Peters’ location is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.