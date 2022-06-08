VSP ask for help to identify suspect

On 5/8/22, at approximately 8 p.m., Vermont State Police received a theft complaint from Shaw’s located on US Route 5 in Derby. It was reported a male subject wearing a mask, baseball hat and camouflage jacket left the store without paying for a cart full of items. Store employees followed the subject and identified he left in a gray Mazda CX7.

On 5/20/22, at approximately 10:31 p.m., Vermont State Police received another theft complaint from Shaw’s, located on US Route 5 in Derby. A male subject wearing a baseball hat, mask and camouflage jacket left the store without paying for another cart full of items.

It is believed, based on photos of the subject, the same individual is involved in both incidents. It is estimated a total of $950.00 worth of merchandise was taken from the store. Anyone who has information about the identity of the subject involved is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at (802) 334-8881.