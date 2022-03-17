VSP arrest suspect on murder charge in connection with St. Johnsbury shooting

JOHNSBURY, Vermont (Thursday, March 3, 2022) — The Vermont State Police has arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of Vincent Keithan earlier this month in St. Johnsbury.

Detectives arrested Jerry Ramirez, 35, of Brooklyn, New York, on a charge of second-degree murder arising from the killing of Keithan, 44, on March 1, 2022. Ramirez was arrested Wednesday afternoon, March 16, at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury. He had been jailed in New York following his apprehension on a warrant for aggravated assault related to an incident prior to the fatal shooting, and was extradited to Vermont on Tuesday night, March 15.

Ramirez was ordered jailed without bail pending an arraignment scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, March 17, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury.

The Vermont State Police is unable to provide additional comment. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Ramirez’s arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office prior to arraignment to confirm details of the hearing.

***Update No. 6, 6 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022***

As the investigation continues into Tuesday’s fatal shooting in St. Johnsbury, the Vermont State Police has obtained an arrest warrant in relation to an assault that occurred prior to the shooting.

Jerry Ramirez, 35, of Brooklyn, New York, is the subject of a warrant for felony aggravated assault. Judge Justin Jiron signed the warrant late Wednesday in Caledonia County criminal court and ordered Ramirez be held on $50,000 bail. Ramirez currently is in the custody of the New York State Police after he was hospitalized late Tuesday following a vehicle pursuit on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of Milan. Ramirez ultimately will be extradited to Vermont to face local charges.

According to court papers supporting the arrest warrant, Ramirez struck a woman in the head while they were inside a vehicle parked in a lot outside Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital on Tuesday morning. Further details are contained in the affidavit of probable cause that is on file with the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury.

The investigation into the homicide of Vincent Keithan remains active and ongoing. No charges have been filed related to the fatal shooting. Additional information is not currently available, but VSP will continue providing updates as the case proceeds.