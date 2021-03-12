VSP are looking for missing Calais girl

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT

The Vermont State Police is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing teenager who was last seen Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Montpelier.

Leilani Olive, 14, of Calais was last seen at about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday walking in the vicinity of the Shaw’s supermarket in Montpelier. The disappearance is not believed to be suspicious, but there are concerns for Leilani’s welfare. She has ties to central Vermont and Plattsburgh, New York.

Leilani is white, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Northface jacket, black zip-up hoodie, light-colored baggy blue jeans, white sneakers and a white beanie.

Police ask that anyone with information about Leilani’s whereabouts call Detective Sgt. Amber Keener at the Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.