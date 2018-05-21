VSO ensemble to visit area schools on May 29

The Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s (VSO) Raising Cane woodwind trio will present performances at three area schools on Tuesday, May 29. All of these performances are made possible by the North Country Friends of the VSO.

Raising Cane is always a big hit in schools. The musicians are all excellent performers with years of experience turning kids on to classical music. Their show focuses on the unique sounds of the three reed instruments, making the analogy that musical timbres are the composer’s palette of colors. Students are engaged in participatory exercises designed to familiarize them with these ambassadors from the woodwind family and sharpen their listening skills.

Raising Cane will visit the Albany Community school at 9 a.m., Orleans Elementary School at 10:45 a.m., and Brighton Elementary School at 1:30 p.m.

These performances are part of the VSO’s statewide SymphonyKids education program, which reached over 22,000 schoolchildren last year with 257 presentations serving 139 schools in 111 different towns. These lively concerts are met with overwhelming enthusiasm, as the musical ambassadors spread the word that classical music can be fun. — from North Country Friends of the VSO.