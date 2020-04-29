VSC Chancellor resigns

by Joseph Gresser

Just days after making an abrupt about-face and withdrawing his proposal to close three of the system’s five campuses, Vermont State College System (VSCS) Chancellor Jeb Spaulding announced he will resign the post he has held for the past five years.

An email from the VSCS central office said Chancellor Spaulding will submit his resignation at a special board of trustees meeting on April 29.

The email quoted Mr. Spaulding as saying, “I realize that a fresh perspective and new leadership is necessary to move the VSCS forward in its mission. I will continue to do all I can to provide support in the transition and champion the System’s leaders as they work through the challenges ahead.”

