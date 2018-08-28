VPR at NEK Tasting Center August 29

Vermont Public Radio’s 14-county Vermont listening tour comes to the NEK Tasting Center in Newport on Wednesday, August 29, at 4 p.m.

The Tell Me More Tour is VPR’s initiative to deliver on its vision to explore the whole Vermont story –– together. Consisting of public events throughout the state through October, the tour seeks to convene Vermonters to better understand what’s special about their communities, what issues are important to them, and how VPR can serve them better. –– from VPR.