Vermont State Police report stolen equipment in Irasburg

On April 30, 2020 at 7:56 a.m. the Vermont State Police received a report of stolen equipment at Northeast Sand and Gravel on VT Route 58 in Irasburg.

A hot oil enclosure box used in asphalt production, similar to the one pictured, was found to have been stolen between 02/27/2020 and 04/22/2020.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881.