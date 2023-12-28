Vermont State Police provides update on death of man in Newport Town

NEWPORT TOWN, Vermont (Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023) — An autopsy was performed Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. The deceased man is identified as 58-year-old Donald Coull, a resident of the home at 107 Lawson Rd. where this incident occurred.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death was a stab wound of the chest. A ruling on the manner of death is pending further investigation and toxicology testing, which can take from several weeks to several months.

The injured man is identified as Trevor Stone, 39, a resident of a camper on the property. He was treated at North Country Hospital for a laceration/stab wound and subsequently released.

The Vermont State Police investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing. VSP will continue to provide updates as the case proceeds. No further details are available at this time.

***Initial news release, 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a man at a home on Lawson Road in Newport Town.

The death occurred Monday afternoon, Dec. 25, 2023, following an altercation with another resident of the property at the same address. That individual was treated at the hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Initial investigation by the Vermont State Police indicates this was an isolated incident contained to this address involving individuals known to each other, and is not believed to be connected to any other cases.

The Vermont State Police received a report of the altercation at about 3:15 p.m. Monday. Responding troopers located a 58-year-old man deceased at the scene. A second man, age 39, already had been brought by private vehicle to a hospital.

Detectives have spoken to people connected to this incident, and they have been cooperative with the investigation. No one is currently in custody.

This investigation is in its early stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crime Scene Search Team and Victim Services Unit.

CSST is expected to process the scene later today. The body of the deceased man will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death. The names of those involved will be released following further investigation and notification of relatives.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.