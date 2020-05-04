Vermont State Police investigate fatal shooting in Newport

NEWPORT, Vt. (Monday, May 4, 2020) — The Vermont State Police has joined the Newport Police Department in investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Monday, May 4, 2020, in the Orleans County city.

The shooting was reported just before 6 a.m. Monday at a home on School Street. Two people are deceased, and a third person was injured and transported to the hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community.

An investigation into the shooting is in its earliest stages. Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, joined by members of the Crime Scene Search Team, are investigating the incident in conjunction with members of the Newport Police Department.

The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The bodies will be transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for autopsies to determine cause and manner of death.

Members of the public are asked to avoid School Street in Newport while the investigation is underway.

Anyone with information that could be pertinent to the investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881.

No further information is currently available. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.