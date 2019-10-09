Vermont State Police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vermont (Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019) — The Vermont State Police are investigating an incident in which Rutland City and Rutland Town police officers shot and killed a suspect Tuesday morning, Oct. 8, 2019.

Preliminary investigation indicates the suspect drove by the Rutland City Police Department at about 5:30 a.m. and fired a gun multiple times into the front entrance of the building. No one was injured. Shortly before 7 a.m., the vehicle was located, and a pursuit ensued, which culminated with an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and police. The suspect was struck and injured, then transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No officers or civilians were hurt.

The Vermont State Police is responding to investigate the officer-involved shooting, per protocol. Members of the Field Force Division, Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the Crime Scene Search Team are involved.

The investigation into this incident is in its earliest stages, and no further information is available. The state police ask members of the public who have information about what occurred, including any photos and video that may be relevant, to contact the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101.

More information will be released when available.