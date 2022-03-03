Vermont State Police identifies victim in fatal St. Johnsbury shooting

JOHNSBURY, Vermont (Wednesday, March 2, 2022) — An autopsy was completed Wednesday on the victim of Tuesday’s shooting in St. Johnsbury. The victim is identified as Vincent Keithan, 44, of St. Johnsbury.

The autopsy at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the neck, and the manner of death is homicide.

The Vermont State Police investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing. No one is currently in custody in connection with the fatal shooting. The Jeep that police were seeking in relation to this incident was located by law enforcement outside of Vermont. That element of the case also remains under active investigation, and as a result no further details are available at present to avoid compromising the investigation.

Police continue to ask that anyone with information call VSP in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111 or submit an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Updates will follow as the investigation proceeds.