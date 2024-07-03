Vermont State Police concludes investigation into October homicide of Gunnar Watson

WHEELOCK, Vermont (Tuesday, July 2, 2024) — The Vermont State Police has identified the perpetrator responsible for the Oct. 16, 2023, fatal shooting of 27-year-old Gunnar Watson in Wheelock. However, no charges will be filed due to the death of the offender.

An extensive investigation determined that Gary Larocque, 40, of Brownington fired the rifle round that killed Watson as he stood in the doorway of his Wheelock home at about 5:50 a.m. Oct. 16. Detectives recovered several .223-caliber cartridge casings from Larocque’s residence in Brownington that the Vermont Forensic Laboratory was able to determine were fired from the same gun as the cartridge casing located at the homicide scene. In addition, detectives obtained digital location data that places Larocque at the location from which investigators determined the fatal shot was fired.

Detectives conducted numerous interviews and executed multiple search warrants over the course of the eight-month investigation. Watson and Larocque were co-workers and had known each other for several years.

The state police worked closely with the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office on this case. State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski reviewed the investigation and determined a charge of first-degree murder would have been filed against Larocque had he not died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound outside his home on Oct. 31, 2023.

This case is now closed, and no additional information is available.