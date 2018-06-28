Vermont Legislature wrap-up, 2018

 -  - 

What the VT Legislature got done, and what they didn’t.

The Vermont Legislature ran from January 3 through May 4, 2018. A special session was convened on May 23, 2018. VTDigger tracked relevant issues and bills introduced by lawmakers this session.

Check below to see what turned into law and what did not make that far.

Sort by:

H.422

Domestic violence gun seizure

S.55

Gun control measures

S.221

Extreme risk protection

H.636

Coyote hunting tournament ban

H.910

Public records law

H.511

Marijuana legalization

S.175

Drug imports from Canada

S.260

Clean water funding

H.696

Individual mandate

S.53

Health care access expansion

H.707

Sexual harassment prevention

H.897

Special education funding

H.25

Domestic terrorism

H.710

The brewery freedom bill

S.203

Mental health support

H.333

Gender neutral bathrooms

H.589

Foster parent rights

H.562

Parentage rights

S.101

Right to forestry

H.921

Nursing home oversight

S.261

Childhood trauma

H.624

Voter checklist protections

H.576

Three-acre parking lot permits

S.166

Addiction treatment for inmates

H.924

Big Bill (the budget)

H.237

Saliva testing for drug use

S.120

Corporate campaign donation

H.911

Education tax bill

H.915

Pollinator-harming pesticides ban

H.571

Merger of liquor and lottery

S.267

Criminal attempts statute

H.196

Paid family leave

H.582

Rural broadband outreach

S.40

Minimum wage

H.691

Stricter seat belt enforcement

S.197

Toxic pollution liability

H.386/H.922

Taxing prescription opioid producers

S.103

Protecting children from toxic exposure

Share
8 views
bookmark icon