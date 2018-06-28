Vermont Legislature wrap-up, 2018

H.422
Domestic violence gun seizure
S.55
Gun control measures
S.221
Extreme risk protection
H.636
Coyote hunting tournament ban
H.511
Marijuana legalization
S.175
Drug imports from Canada
S.260
Clean water funding
S.53
Health care access expansion
H.707
Sexual harassment prevention
H.897
Special education funding
H.710
The brewery freedom bill
S.203
Mental health support
H.333
Gender neutral bathrooms
H.589
Foster parent rights
H.921
Nursing home oversight
H.624
Voter checklist protections
H.576
Three-acre parking lot permits
S.166
Addiction treatment for inmates
H.924
Big Bill (the budget)
H.237
Saliva testing for drug use
S.120
Corporate campaign donation
H.915
Pollinator-harming pesticides ban
H.571
Merger of liquor and lottery
S.267
Criminal attempts statute
H.582
Rural broadband outreach
H.691
Stricter seat belt enforcement
S.197
Toxic pollution liability
H.386/H.922
Taxing prescription opioid producers
S.103
Protecting children from toxic exposure