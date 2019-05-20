(May 20, 2019) – Vermont gas prices have fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.78/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 626 stations. Gas prices in Vermont are 3.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 11.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Vermont is priced at $2.59/g today while the most expensive is $2.89/g, a difference of 30.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.59/g while the highest is $2.89/g, a difference of 30.0 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.80/g while the most expensive is $5.87/g, a difference of $4.07/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.84/g today. The national average is down 0.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 8.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Vermont and the national average going back a decade:

May 20, 2018: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.92/g)

May 20, 2017: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

May 20, 2016: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

May 20, 2015: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)

May 20, 2014: $3.73/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

May 20, 2013: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

May 20, 2012: $3.83/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

May 20, 2011: $3.93/g (U.S. Average: $3.88/g)

May 20, 2010: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)

May 20, 2009: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Burlington- $2.84/g, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.87/g.

Albany- $2.81/g, unchanged from last week’s $2.81/g.

New Hampshire- $2.73/g, down 0.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.73/g.

“The national average price of gasoline has continued its slow retreat in a majority of states in the last week. With a trade deal with China seemingly more and more unlikely, we may continue to see weakness in oil and gasoline prices,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Of course the trade tensions are not the only issue we’re monitoring for now, but we continue to believe that additional slow relief will trickle to pumps in the next week as more refiners get back into the game and boost production. California, the nation’s priciest state for gasoline, will likely see average prices fall back under the $4 per gallon mark for the first time in a month, joined by major areas across the state. I expect the bulk of states to see lower gas prices continue just in time for Memorial Day while some, inevitably, will see increases.”

SOURCE: GasBuddy

