Vermont Fish and Wildlife urges safety for the turkey season

Hunting safely during turkey season is easy if hunters follow tips issued by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

Vermont’s spring youth turkey hunting weekend is April 28 and 29, and the regular spring turkey season is May 1 through 31.

With the opening of spring turkey hunting season near, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department urges hunters to consider these safety tips:

— Never shoot unless absolutely sure of the target and what is beyond it. Look for a beard as only turkeys with beards are legal during the spring season. Not sure, don’t shoot. Lack of positive identification could result in shooting an illegal bird, or worse, another hunter. Be sure to have a good backstop any time one shoots a firearm or bow.

— Never stalk a gobbling turkey. The chances of getting close are poor, and one may be sneaking up on another hunter.

— Avoid red, white, blue, and black in clothing and equipment. A tom turkey’s head has similar colors.

— Stick with hen calls. A gobbler call might draw in other hunters.

— Avoid unnecessary movement. This alerts turkeys and attracts hunters.

— Don’t hide so well that one impairs their own field of vision

— Wrap harvested turkeys in blaze orange for the hike back to the vehicle.

— Always sit with one’s back against a tree trunk, big log or a boulder that is wider than one’s body. This protects hunters from being accidentally struck by pellets fired from behind.

— Place decoys on the far side of a tree trunk or a rock. This prevents hunters from being directly in the line of fire should another hunter mistakenly shoot at their decoys.

— Wear hunter orange while moving from set-up to set-up. Take it off only when in position. — from Vermont Fish and Wildlife.