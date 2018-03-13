Vermont Fish and Wildlife to offer turkey hunting seminars in April

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is hosting two free turkey hunting seminars this spring — one on Saturday, April 7, at the Barre Fish and Game Club; and the other on Sunday, April 8, at the Hartland Fire Department. Both seminars will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A shotgun patterning clinic will be held at the Barre seminar. Participants should bring their own shotgun and ammunition and keep them in their vehicles until instructed to bring them to the range. For those who do not have their own firearm, shotguns and ammunition will be provided. Eye and ear protection will be available.

“Both experienced and first-time turkey hunters stand to benefit from these seminars,” said John Pellegrini, hunter education training coordinator. “We will provide hunting information, including safe hunting practices, specialized equipment, calls, site setup, and other strategies for harvesting turkeys.”

Certified volunteer hunter education instructors Jeff Blanchard and Brett Ladeau will be leading the seminars, with Mr. Blanchard teaching on April 7 and Mr. Ladeau instructing on April 8.

Online registration is required. Visit www.register-ed.com/programs/vermont/133-vermont-fish-and-wildlife-seminars to register. Participants coming to just the patterning portion of the seminar do not need to register.

Participants are encouraged to bring a lunch. For more information, please call John Pellegrini at (802) 793-1894. — from Vermont Fish and Wildlife.