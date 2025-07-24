Vermont business feels Canadian absence

by Ethan Brodie

The decision by many Canadians to avoid travel to the United States as a result of the U.S. federal government enacting tariffs on Canadian goods has produced significant negative consequences for Northeast Kingdom businesses and organizations, including substantial decreases in the number of Canadian visitors.

“We are forecasting a potentially catastrophic amount of trouble relating to Canada’s unwillingness to visit this summer, next winter, and for some indeterminate future,” Steve Wright, president and general manager of Jay Peak Resort, said who spoke before a U.S. Senate forum on June 11.

The resort, which historically has seen half its visitors hail from Canada, has seen a dramatic decline in Canadian guests, he said. Canadian business has historically made up 60 percent of the resort’s bottom-line profit, but for the 2026 fiscal year, winter season pass sales to Canadians are down 35 percent, forcing the resort to reduce its workforce.

“Canadians simply are not coming,” Mr. Wright said. “Golf groups are canceling daily. Of the 300 Canadian teams that play in one of our 40 annual hockey tournaments, half are forecasted to cancel this year.”

Mr. Wright said he called almost 100 Canadian households who bought a season pass last year but had not done so this year …

