VEC is asking members to trim electricity use this evening & tomorrow evening

Johnson, VT- Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC) is encouraging members to conserve electricity this evening and tomorrow evening as demand for electricity is expected to spike because of high temperatures throughout New England.

Specifically, VEC asks members to conserve electricity today (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday) from 5-10 pm.

Here is what people can do to help “beat the peak” during those hours:

• Turn off all unnecessary lights.

• Delay the use of major appliances like dishwashers, washing machines, and clothes dryers until after the alert time has passed.

• Reduce use of air conditioning as much as safely possible.

“When VEC can reduce the cost to buy and transmit electricity when demand is high across the region, it helps control electricity rates for all co-op members over the long term,” said Jake Brown, VEC Energy Services Planner.

