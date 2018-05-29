Variety show will benefit store project in Albany

The Great Albany Variety Show on Saturday, June 9, will benefit efforts to open the store in Albany Village. The public is invited to pile the whole family into the car, horse cart, or sidecar, and come out for an evening of local entertainment. There will be a silent auction and a raffle auction. Doors, food, and the auctions will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 6:30 p.m. People can come early to have dinner, make some bids, and learn more about what’s happening in Albany.

It’s also not too late to be a part of the show. Organizers are still signing up acts and welcome any or all kinds of entertainment: song, dance, poetry, storytelling, comedy, illusions, dog and pony shows (minus the pony), and short act plays (if it’s under ten minutes and family friendly). Those who would like to take part on stage should e-mail [email protected], or fill out a “contact us” form on the website www.albanycommunitytrust.org, or call Hannah Marvyl Pearce at 755-6278. — submitted by Hannah Marvyl Pearce.