Update on stolen trailer & luan from North Troy

VSP update: On 09-11-19 at approximately 1735 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks received a call from Adrian Archambault reporting his 1977 Midw Boat Trailer had been stolen out of his yard AROUND 0850 HRS on 09-11-19. The trailer was parked at a residence on Main Street in North Troy VT. Witnesses, ALONG WITH SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, CAPTURED AND provided a description of the vehicle that took it, along with descriptions of the suspect(s). The VEHICLE THAT WAS SEEN LEAVING WITH THE STOLEN TRAILER IS A TAN/BROWN FORD FOCUS PICTURED IN THE ATTACHED PHOTOS. the trailer also had building materials on it at the time of the theft. VSP Derby Barracks is asking for anyone else who witnessed this theft to contact Cpl Amy LeClair at 802-334-8881.

CASE#: 19A503627