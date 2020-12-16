Unexpected COVID boon

by Kristin Anderson

COVID has been a surprising boon to at least one sector of business — home improvement and construction.

With more people staying home, and others moving to Vermont, those businesses have experienced an uptick in sales that no one could have predicted.

Several area businesses — The Pick and Shovel, Sticks and Stuff, Poulin Lumber, Gervais Ace Hardware, and Sears — saw sales pick up as soon as working people were forced to stay home. Though Sears had a slightly different experience…

Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)