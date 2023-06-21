Under investigation

by Joseph Gresser

BURLINGTON — Darren Perron, a Barton native who went off to journalistic success as a reporter and the anchor for the WCAX evening news, has a shelf full of honors. His investigative reporting on deadly serious issues such as the aftereffects of burn pits on soldiers who served in Afghanistan and other military issues, have won him Emmys, and Edward R. Murrow awards.

Mr. Perron was the only non-network broadcaster to be nominated for a GLAAD (Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) award in recognition for his series on Vermont’s transgender community.

For the most part these days, he is confined to the studio, anchoring and producing daily broadcasts, but when he gets wind of a good story, Mr. Perron dons his investigative reporter’s hat.

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)