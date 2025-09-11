Unbridled horsewomanship

Jayda Orlowski, a natural horsemanship liberty trainer based in northern Vermont, makes her work look easy as she lays back-to-back with Whiskey, a rescue horse she received six years ago. Whiskey was unbroke and aggressive when the two met. At the fair Thursday afternoon, Ms. Orlowski handled her mount with ease and without tack. Her demonstration was designed to encourage people to never give up and to know that troubled horses, given a second chance and positive reinforcement, can change. For another photo,check out this week’s Chronicle!

Photos by Tracy Davis Pierce.