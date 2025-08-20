U.S. seeks death for Youngblut

by Joseph Gresser

BURLINGTON — Federal prosecutors followed through on a move telegraphed by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi soon after she was confirmed, and on August 14 filed papers in U.S. District Court for Vermont here, saying they will seek the death penalty for Teresa Youngblut, 21, of Seattle, Washington. Before doing so, the office of the U.S. Attorney for Vermont, empaneled a grand jury to consider charges in the case. The grand jury handed up a superseding indictment charging her with murder in the shooting death of U.S. Border Patrol Agent David Maland on January 20.

Agent Maland, who was 44 at the time of his death, died of a bullet wound received on January 20 after Border Patrol agents stopped a car being driven south by Ms. Youngblut on Interstate 91 in Coventry. Agent Maland was an Air Force veteran from Minnesota, who earned numerous awards, including the NATO medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Air Force Achievement medal. He’d worked at the southern border but was transferred to Vermont in 2019.

Ms. Youngblut was originally charged with using a deadly weapon while assaulting a United States Border Patrol agent and using and discharging a firearm during and in relation to that assault. Those charges were filed with an information, not an indictment. Ms. Youngblut has pled innocent to both.

When a charge is filed by information, a judge must find probable cause for…

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)