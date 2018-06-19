Two-man play at Highland Center of the Arts

Highland Center for the Arts presents the two-man comedy Jerry & Ed on the Highland Center for the Arts’ Main Stage on Saturday, June 23, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 24, at 3 p.m.

Featuring the words of playwright and performer Steve Henderson, Jerry & Ed is the story of lifelong buddies Jerry Atric and Ed Hascomb as they reminisce about life in the not-so-fast lane at Garden Acres Retirement Community.

A mix of comedy and deeply moving drama make this a memorable theatrical experience. Two senior citizens show the power of lifelong friendship as they share stories of fishing, toga parties, and even romance.

This production features the on-stage talent of the playwright Steve Henderson as Jerry Atric with Frank Aronson as Ed Hascomb.

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased online at highlandartsvt.org or by calling the box office at 533-2000. –– from the Highland Center of the Arts.