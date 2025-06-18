Two charged in Lowell confrontation

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Two men face felony charges for what police say was a confrontation in Lowell. Judge Rory Thibault, who sits in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court, ordered 30-year-old Patrick DeBonville of Island Pond held without bail after hearing him plead innocent to felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful mischief, along with reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm by someone convicted of a violent crime.

Jason R. Metras, 47, of Barton pled innocent to being an accessory aiding in the commission of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful mischief, both felonies, and criminal threatening. Judge Thibault set bail for Mr. Metras at $10,000.

Vermont State Police Trooper James Gallup said in an affidavit that a woman called 911 around 12:42 p.m. on June 11. The caller said people were at her home in Lowell hitting her car with an ax and accusing her of stealing something she hadn’t taken …

