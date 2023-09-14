Turkeys play chicken with oncoming traffic

This flock of wild turkeys stopped traffic near the sharp corner of Rte. 16 in Barton on Wednesday, September 13.

And, if motorists stopped long enough, they would come right up to the window of the vehicle as they did to mine.

Apparently they didn’t take kindly to pedestrians walking by though, as we were told by a hitchhiker who had just merely escaped their clutches that they’d chased him off.

A neighbor to where these Turkeys have been frequenting told me they’ve been hanging out with a flock of free-ranging chickens.

Sure as her word, I saw them all there later in the day at the neighbors, hanging out with some red hens.

Photos and story by Tracy Davis Pierce