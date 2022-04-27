Trustees mull case to voters

by Joseph Gresser

BARTON—At their meeting Monday evening the Barton Village Trustees expressed frustration at what they said was their failure to convey the benefits of the sale of Barton Electric to the Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC). They spent much of the four-hour long meeting discussing how to do a better job making their case at the village information meeting at 3 p.m. on May 1.

All said they are disturbed by the efforts of people from Orleans and the Vermont Public Power Supply Authority to interfere in a decision, that is one for Barton voters to make. They all seemed saddened to think they don’t have the trust of those who elected them.

Nate Sicard, the chair of the trustees, said he has heard of Orleans Electric Department employees putting up signs urging a no vote, and has also been told that Orleans Village Manager John Morley III has been paying visits to voters’ homes to persuade them to oppose the sale to VEC.

Mr. Sicard said sale opponents fail to take into account several important considerations.

