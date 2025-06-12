Truck rolls after blowout

Workers survey the truck that overturned on I-91 near Derby Line Monday morning. According to the Lieutenant Benjamin Shelp of the Department of Motor Vehicles, a tire blew out on one of the dump truck’s steering tires as it headed north. Driver Kevin Riendeau, 33, of Wheelock was unable to keep it going straight and veered left onto the meridian strip where soft ground caused it to go over on its side, spilling its cargo of sand. Mr. Riendeau was banged up, Lieutenant Shelp said, but got attention from emergency medical technicians without having to go to the hospital. The accident stopped traffic for a short while, and slowed it for most of the morning. Photo by Joseph Gresser