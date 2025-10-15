Troy traffic stop got too exciting, police say

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — What might have been a routine traffic stop in Troy, was anything but after a passenger in the truck stopped by Orleans County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant David Garces became belligerent, Sergeant Garces’ affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, Sergeant Garces was headed southbound on Route 101 around 7:30 Friday evening. It says he saw a truck going north at around 65 miles an hour.

Sergeant Garces said he turned around put on his blue lights and siren only to see the truck accelerate to between 70 and 80 miles an hour. He said it took him a about a minute and a half to close the distance to the truck.

The affidavit says the truck turned into a 100-foot-long driveway and kept going until it stopped in front of a garage. It says, “due to common policy and police tactics for safety,” he had to detain everyone in the truck before going on to investigate.

Instead, Sergeant Garces said, a passenger got out of the truck. The affidavit says the man was later identified as …

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)