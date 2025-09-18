Troopers ask for information after an unsuccessful attempt to stop a motorcyclist traveling approximately 100 mph through Barton.

On 09/17/2025 at approximately 6:26 p.m., Troopers observed a motorcyclist travelling at approximately 100 mph on US Route 5 in the Town of Barton. Troopers attempted to stop the motorcyclist but were unsuccessful. Investigations revealed the motorcyclist continued south on VT Route 16 towards the town of Glover, VT. The Vermont State Police is asking anyone with any information about the motorcycle or operator is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or leave an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/ tipsubmit.