Tree identification book identifies tree species

The Arbor Day Foundation’s book What Tree Is That? is available for a $5 donation to the nonprofit tree planting organization.

What Tree Is That? is an identification guide that features hand-drawn botanical illustrations highlighting the distinctive characteristics of many tree species.

The Arbor Day foundation offers this book to help people identify trees throughout the eastern and central regions of the United States. It uses a unique step-by-step approach for identifying the species of each tree, explaining what to look for in the shape and arrangement of the leaves, differences in the leafstalks, and specific characteristics of fruits, flowers, buds, and bark.

“Our What Tree Is That? pocket guide is an ideal resource for developing a greater appreciation for trees,” said Matt Harris, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The Arbor Day Foundation strives to help people enjoy and appreciate trees, and we feel our pocket field guide will do just that.”

What Tree is That? is also available as an online interactive version at arborday.org.

To obtain a tree identification guide in full color, send name, address, and $5 for each guide to What Tree Is That?, Arbor Day Foundation, 100 Arbor Avenue, Nebraska City, Nebraska 68410. The book can also be ordered online at arborday.org. –– from the Arbor Day Foundation.