Transportation Secretary sees flood damage

by Joseph Gresser

HARDWICK — As befits the head of the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), Secretary Pete Buttigieg arrived in Hardwick Monday afternoon with a caravan of industrial-sized SUVs. Along with him came a sizeable contingent of transportation and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials.

Governor Phil Scott and U.S. Representative Becca Balint were with Secretary Buttigieg, but U.S. Senator Peter Welch arrived in town on his own and met the group on its first stop.

That was at the Inn by the River, still known locally as the Village Motel, despite new ownership and a major makeover.

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)