Tractor-trailer truck full of oranges rolls at Orleans exit

According to a VSP report, on January 4, 2021 at approximately 1:30 a.m., Vermont State Police responded to a report of a tractor trailer rollover on the Exit 26 (Orleans) northbound off-ramp on Interstate 91 in the town of Barton, VT. Nicolas Paris-Goble, 28, of Vernal, UT took the exit at a high rate of speed causing his tractor and trailer, carrying a full load of oranges, to leave the roadway causing the truck and trailer to roll on its drivers side and slide to a stop off the side of the ramp. Crews worked to right the truck and trailer which will resulted in the NB off-ramp at Exit 26 to be shut down for several more hours.