Track and field – North Country, Lake Region come home winners

 -  -  1

Abigail Bellizzi of North Country jumps a hurdle in the 300-meter race at the NEK Frosh Invitational in St. Johnsbury Monday. For a story and more photos, please see page fourteen. Photo by David Dudley
Abigail Bellizzi of North Country jumps a hurdle in the 300-meter race at the NEK Frosh Invitational in St. Johnsbury Monday. For a story and more photos, please see page fourteen. Photo by David Dudley
Share
3 views
bookmark icon