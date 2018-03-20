Tom Frank named interim CEO at North Country Hospital

The North Country Hospital Board of Trustees has named Chief Operating Officer Tom Frank as the interim CEO of North Country Hospital, effective April 1, 2018. He will replace longtime CEO Claudio Fort who is leaving to fill the position of CEO at Rutland Regional Medical Center.

“Appointing an interim CEO was the first priority of the board,” said board chairman Frank Knoll. “We are grateful that Mr. Frank has accepted these additional responsibilities. He has been with the organization for over five years and will be a strong leader while the search for a new CEO is being conducted.”

A CEO search committee comprised of trustees, physicians, and employees at North Country Hospital has been formed. Mr. Knoll said the committee will select an executive search firm to conduct the search. The process is expected to take six to 12 months. — from North Country Hospital.