Three blind mice

The Glover Ambulance squad held a Scaryoke event at Parker Pie in West Glover Friday evening. It raised $410 and was attended by about 45 community members and 14 Glover Ambulance members, with a few others popping in and out throughout the night. Early in the evening, family friendly karaoke, a children's costume contest, and door prizes were given out. The early part of the event ended with a 50/50 raffle. At 8 p.m., the karaoke contest ensued with prizes that included baked goods and gift certificates to local businesses. Pictured, from left to right, are Shaylyn Beaton, Ashley Fontaine, and Katie Locke. Photo courtesy of Glover Ambulance