Three charged in connection to convenience store burglaries

According to a November 19 VSP release, Vermont State Police have charged three individuals in connection to recent convenience store burglaries that occurred Between October 12 and November 12 in Lamoille and Franklin counties.

During October and early November 2019 Vermont State Police responded to several burglaries occurring at Waterville Market, Cambridge Village Market, Eden General Store, Eden Mini Mart and Adams Quick Stop

Each of the burglaries occurred during the late night and early morning hours. Each were committed via forced entry and each involved the theft of cigarettes and cash.

VSP mug shot of Ryan Laflin

On 11/13/2019 Vermont State Police arrested Cambridge residents Sonya Wood, age 29 and Ryan Laflin, age 33 in connection with burglaries. They were processed for the offenses of Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Grand Larceny and Petit Larceny at the State Police barracks in Williston.

Wood and Laflin were issued citations to appear in VT Superior Court in Franklin and Lamoille Counties.

On November 18, 2019 a search warrant was granted for a vehicle that was involved in burglaries. While searching the vehicle Troopers found stolen property and controlled substances.

VSP mug shot of Laura Davis

On November 19, 2019 Laura Davis, age 49, also of Cambridge, was arrested for her involvement in the burglary of Adams Quick Stop. Davis was released with a citation too appear in court to answer to the charge of burglary.