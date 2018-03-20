This Falcon’s still flying

copyright the Chronicle March 21, 2018

Newport Center native Sam Brunnette earned All-American status for the second time in his collegiate athletic career when he ran to an eighth-place finish at the NCAA Division III indoor track and field championships in Birmingham, Alabama, on March 10.

Brunnette is now a junior at Plymouth State College in Plymouth, New Hampshire. But if the name has a familiar ring for some, it’s probably because the 2015 North Country Union High School graduate regularly made headlines in his storied athletic career on the Falcons cross-country and track and field squads.

