This Falcon’s still flying

Sam Brunnette is seen here wearing the Plymouth jersey at the NCAA Division III cross-country championships held at Principia College in Elsah, Illinois, on November 18, 2017. He finished twenty-fifth out of 279 runners in the 8-kilometer race. Over his shoulder in bib number 684 is Thomas Schultz from the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse. Wearing bib 424 is Scott Mason of Connecticut College. Photo courtesy of Dwight Brunnette

copyright the Chronicle March 21, 2018

Newport Center native Sam Brunnette earned All-American status for the second time in his collegiate athletic career when he ran to an eighth-place finish at the NCAA Division III indoor track and field championships in Birmingham, Alabama, on March 10.

Brunnette is now a junior at Plymouth State College in Plymouth, New Hampshire. But if the name has a familiar ring for some, it’s probably because the 2015 North Country Union High School graduate regularly made headlines in his storied athletic career on the Falcons cross-country and track and field squads.

