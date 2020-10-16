Theft of a BLM flag

On 10-14-20 Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks was notified of Black Lives Matter flag that had been stolen from Samantha Stevens’ property located on East Echo Lake Road in Charleston VT. The theft occurred on 10-14-20 sometime between 1730 and 1830 hours. Anyone with any information is asked to contact VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

The state police has informed the Vermont Attorney General’s Office under the Bias Incident Reporting System.