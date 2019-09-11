by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — After two years spent waiting, berthed at the Gateway Center dock in Newport, the Northern Star has a new owner. As of Monday morning, the boat belongs to Memphremagog Community Maritime (MCM), a nonprofit established almost two years ago with the goal of using the Northern Star as an educational resource and a tour boat.

