This Week The forty-fourth Annual Northeast District Junior High Music Festival

The Northeast Kingdom has "music in the air" as the area music instructors and the Newport Rotary Club bring the annual Rotary Club Music Festivals to the Kingdom. Over 250 musicians and vocalists had a fantastic musical opportunity at the forty-fourth Annual Northeast District Junior High Music Festival, held at North Country Union High School on March 8. These festivals give young musicians from throughout the Orleans, Lamoille, Caledonia, and Essex counties a great opportunity for intensive music instruction resulting in outstanding concert performances. In the photo, one of the junior high bands, perform under the direction of Conductor Nick Allen, music educator from Lamoille Union Middle/High School. Photo courtesy of Don Whipple