The downright dismal state of dairy

After 31 years running an award-winning dairy farm, Deborah and Durwood Blay of Westfield have called it quits. They milked their cows for the last time on March 9, then tearfully watched them head up the driveway to their new home in New York State.

“The only thing that brings me comfort is knowing my herd went to a good farm and they will be taken care of,” Ms. Blay said.

