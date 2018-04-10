The downright dismal state of dairy
copyright the Chronicle April 11, 2018
After 31 years running an award-winning dairy farm, Deborah and Durwood Blay of Westfield have called it quits. They milked their cows for the last time on March 9, then tearfully watched them head up the driveway to their new home in New York State.
“The only thing that brings me comfort is knowing my herd went to a good farm and they will be taken care of,” Ms. Blay said.
…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:
Annual online subscription
Short-term online subscription
Print subscription
(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)